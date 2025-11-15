Palghar, A Class 6 student of a private school in Maharashtra's Palghar district died nearly a week after she was allegedly made to perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for coming late, prompting the authorities to launch a probe. Class 6 girl dies days after being made to perform '100 sit-ups' in school for coming late; probe on

Anshika Gaud, a student of the school located at Sativali in the Vasai area, passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Friday night.

According to members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena , Anshika and four other students were made to perform 100 sit-ups each for reaching school late on November 8.

The deceased girl's mother alleged that her daughter died as a result of an "inhuman punishment" given by her teacher, who made her perform sit-ups with her school bag on her back.

Sachin More, an MNS leader from Vasai, claimed she was punished despite having pre-existing health problems. A teacher from the school said, "It is not known how many sit-ups this child had done. One really does not know if she died due to it or otherwise." Block Education Officer Pandurang Galange said an inquiry is being conducted into Anshika's death.

"The probe will reveal the exact cause of her death,” he said. No police complaint has been filed as yet, said officials.

Talking to media persons, the deceased girl's mother said her child's health condition deteriorated rapidly after she was subjected to corporal punishment.

"After the punishment, she experienced severe pain in her neck and back, and could not get up," she said.

The woman said that when she learnt about the incident and her daughter's condition, she went to the school and confronted the teacher.

"I was told that the students were punished for coming late to school. The teacher justified the punishment, saying the parents otherwise accuse them of not teaching the students despite paying fees," she said.

"I told the teacher that punishing the students does not mean forcing them to perform sit-ups with bags on their back. The teacher gave my daughter inhuman punishment, which led to her death," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.