Clear fellowship dues of scholar or withhold salaries of VC, registrar: HC

The Kerala high court has ordered a university in Ernakulum district to pay the fellowship grant and arrears of a research scholar within a month and said the salary of the registrar and vice-chancellor will be withheld till the dues are cleared.

The bench of Justice DK Singh on May 27 passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by 25-year-old Adarsh E, pursuing a PhD programme at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady, Ernakulam district. The petitioner complained that despite being allowed into the PhD programme in August last year, his fellowship grants and arrears had not been paid till date.

The counsel for the university did not dispute the petitioner’s entitlement to the fellowship but stated that due to the institution’s financial constraints, it was not in a position to disburse the fellowship.

To this, the HC bench said it was “least impressed” by the argument of the university’s counsel.

“If the vice chancellor of the university is being paid salary regularly, there can be no justification for non-payment of the petitioner’s fellowship. Moreover, the government has sanctioned ₹2,62,56,000 to the university which further indicates that the financial crisis does not appear to be justified,” the high court said.

Directing the university to pay the petitioner’s fellowship and arrears within one month, it added, “If the aforesaid amount, as directed above, has not already been paid to the petitioner, the salary of the vice chancellor and the registrar shall not be paid till the petitioner’s dues are paid.”