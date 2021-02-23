Home / India News / Climate activist Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail
india news

Climate activist Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail

“Disha was released after jail authorities completed all formalities regarding her release,” official said.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:42 PM IST
21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi had been arrested by the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell from Bengaluru on February 13.(PTI)

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case, was released from Tihar jail on Tuesday night after a city court granted her bail.

“Disha was released after jail authorities completed all formalities regarding her release,” official said.

Earlier in the day, a city court granted bail to 22-year-old Ravi, terming the evidence produced by police as “scanty and sketchy”.

Ravi had been arrested by the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell from Bengaluru on February 13.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police delhi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP