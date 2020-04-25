Close contact of jamaat attendee tests positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand’s Bhanbulpura

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:36 IST

A 40-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 in Nainital’s Bhanbulpura area on Friday, taking the tally of total positive cases in Uttarakhand to 48. The man had come into contact with a jamaat attendee, health officials said.

JC Pandey, public relations officer, state health department, said the person hails from Bhanbulpura area of Nainital district where many jamaat attendees have already tested positive for coronavirus.

Pandey said that the man’s samples were sent for testing after he came in contact with a jamaat attendee. The sample initially came out as negative. “As a precautionary measure, he was quarantined at a facility on April 8. After completing 14 days, his sample was again sent for testing, which came positive on Friday,” he said

Pandey said he has been sent to an isolation centre at Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani.

Out of 48 positive Covid-19 cases in the state, 30 are jamaat attendees. Maximum cases of coronavirus have been reported from Dehradun with a total of 25 cases, followed by 10 from Nainital district, 7 from Haridwar district, 4 from US Nagar and one each from Pauri Garhwal and Almora districts. Of these 48 positive cases, 25 have recovered and have been discharged.

There are 11 containment zones in the state including 7 from Dehradun district, 3 from Haridwar district and one from Nainital district.

On Thursday, one more person tested positive for Covid-19 from a containment area in Dehradun. The person hailed from West Bengal and had been staying at Azad Nagar Colony in Dehradun. Two close contacts of jamaat attendees had also tested positive from the area. The Dehradun district administration had sealed parts of Azad Nagar Colony on Monday after the cases were reported.