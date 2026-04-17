‘Closely following situation in West Asia ', says MEA on Pak's role in ceasefire

India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said India is “closely monitoring” the situation in West Asia and developments in the region.

MEA spokesperson at a weekly media briefing(MEAIndia)

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In a weekly media briefing, Jaiswal was responding to a question on Pakistan's role in ensuring the US–Iran ceasefire.

The question by a reporter was: “Trump, right, left and centre, has been praising Pakistan, especially [Pak army chief Field Marshal] Asim Munir, for the role played in the ceasefire. How does India see Pakistan’s role in the ceasefire? Trump has also said he is ready to travel to Pakistan. Are there any talks of Trump stopping in India?”

Also Read: 'The camel dreams of cottonseed...': Iran mocks Trump's peace deal claims

To this, Jaiswal responded, “To your question, we have a very simple answer. We are closely following developments in the West Asian region.”

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{{^usCountry}} On Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, he said, “India welcomes ceasefire and supports all steps towards peace.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, he said, “India welcomes ceasefire and supports all steps towards peace.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also answered a question on whether India would participate in a meeting being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also answered a question on whether India would participate in a meeting being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Will India be participating in this? What is India’s stance?” the reporter asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Will India be participating in this? What is India’s stance?” the reporter asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal said that India has received an invitation to be part of the meeting, which is set to begin soon. “More information will be shared after the meeting,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal said that India has received an invitation to be part of the meeting, which is set to begin soon. “More information will be shared after the meeting,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to a question regarding Indian citizens in Iran, the spokesperson said that since the war began, India has helped bring back 2,361 Indian citizens.

“Since the outbreak of the conflict, we have helped bring 2,361 Indian citizens safely from Iran to India. Of these, 2,060 came via Armenia and 301 via Azerbaijan. This 2,361 includes 1,041 Indian students, as well as three foreigners: one from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka, and one from Guyana”

On Pakistan reacting to the PoK provision in India's Delimitation Bill, Jaiswal said, “On the delimitation exercise, the internal matters of India are internal matters of India, and we reject any attempts to intrude into them or make any such remarks.”

On 33rd UN Climate Change Conference (COP33),Jaiswal said, "Yes, India has withdrawn. There are several issues that were taken into account, but India remains fully committed to meeting its climate change commitments. We are, or we were, one of the G20 countries, which has fully met its Paris commitments, and we continue to build on our green agenda, and at the same time, see how best we can foster greater climate change action worldwide along with our international partners, including through International Solar Alliance and other such initiatives that we have undertaken."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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