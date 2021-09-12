Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cloudburst in J&K's Baramulla, 5 members of tribal community missing: Report
india news

Cloudburst in J&K's Baramulla, 5 members of tribal community missing: Report

A report indicated that the cloudburst may have taken place in the Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:56 PM IST
J&K cloudburst (Representational Image)

A cloudburst occurred on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K’s) Baramulla district, following which five members of the Bakarwal tribal community were reported missing in the Rajouri district, reports said. Citing the disaster management authority under the J&K government, the ANI news agency said that officials are awaiting further details on the incident.

Local media in the Kashmir valley also reported that at least five members of a nomad family went missing, possibly feared dead, after the cloudburst. A report by the Free Press Kashmir indicated that the cloudburst may have taken place in the Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Although the number of persons missing or potentially dead in the cloudburst incident has not been officially confirmed so far, the possibility of a higher figure than what is initially being reported cannot be ruled out just yet.

More details are awaited.

