Cloud-seeding fails to induce rain in Delhi, precipitates political row

A small, single-propeller aircraft operated by IIT Kanpur crisscrossed the overcast skies above northwest Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region on Tuesday, firing silver iodide flares in two cloud seeding trials that failed to produce rain—even as the capital’s environment minister hailed the exercise as “successful”. A plane takes off from Kanpur for New Delhi for the cloud-seeding trial in Delhi on Tuesday. (AP)

The aircraft fired 16 flares—eight in each trial—containing silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds over Burari and surrounding areas, Mayur Vihar, and Noida in attempts to induce rain in a much-debated plan to tamp down air pollution that tends to accumulate this time of the year.

Also Read: Experts call for tackling emission sources, dismiss ‘quick fix’ “Delhi has taken an unprecedented, science-first step by adopting cloud seeding as a tool to control air pollution. Our focus is to assess how much rainfall can be triggered under Delhi’s real-life humidity conditions. With every trial, science guides our actions—for the winter and all year round,” Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The initiative has been another flashpoint in Delhi’s politics.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj held a press conference questioning the BJP-led government’s decision to conduct trials on a day when the India Meteorological Department had already forecast rain. “Will Lord Indra come down to clarify whether it is artificial rain or natural rain?” he said.

The previous AAP government first floated the plan in winter 2023 but failed to execute it, citing unfavourable meteorological conditions. Last winter, AAP again proposed the programme but claimed it did not receive the Centre’s backing for required flight and environmental permissions.

Sirsa has previously attacked AAP for “only talking about such plans” without action.

An IIT Kanpur report released later on Tuesday stated that “two precipitation events were noted”, identifying these as “trace” amounts of 0.1mm over Noida and 0.2mm over Greater Noida according to the website Windy. To be sure, the official weather stations at these locations made no rain reading, Windy does not report actual precipitation but makes model predictions, and the report itself did not state a specific connection of the “trace rainfall” with the sorties.

The IIT report however, drew a causal connection between the exercise and reductions in pollutants in some parts of the city. “The PM2.5 was 221, 230, and 229 reported from Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh, and Burari, respectively, before cloud seeding, which got reduced to 207, 206, and 203, respectively, after the first seeding”, it said, adding: “one possible explanation is that the denser moisture content created due to seeding particles has helped in settling down a portion of these particles, which translated to these reductions”.