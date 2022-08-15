Cloudy sky with light rain expected in Delhi: IMD

Delhi is likely to witness cloudy sky with light rain on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 26°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 27°C, equal to normal and maximum temperature was 34°C -- equal to normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning.

Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood at 76.

On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 78, which is in the mid-range of the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.