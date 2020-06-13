e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cloudy weather, rains bring down mercury in Delhi

Cloudy weather, rains bring down mercury in Delhi

The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their maximum temperatures at 37.7 and 38.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Dark clouds over the tomb of Muhammad Shah Sayyid at Lodi Garden in New Delhi.
Dark clouds over the tomb of Muhammad Shah Sayyid at Lodi Garden in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Cloudy skies and light rains made way for pleasant weather in the national capital on Saturday.

Cool, high-velocity winds also swept across the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 39.4 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their maximum temperatures at 37.7 and 38.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Humidity levels oscillated between 54 and 71 per cent.

On Friday, the mercury had crossed the 42 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of the national capital.

There is a possibility of a light rains along with winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour on Sunday.  The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are expected to settle at 39 and 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said that the region is not likely to witness a heat wave till June 15.

tags
top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In