CM Biplab Deb inducts three ministers into Tripura Cabinet

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb inducted three ministers into his cabinet on Tuesday. It is the first Cabinet expansion since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in the state in 2018.

The three, Sushanta Chowdhury, Bhagaban Das, and Ramprasad Paul, are first-time legislators.

“We have taken the decision to expand our Cabinet to strengthen the government..., “ Deb told the journalists after the oath-taking ceremony.

The expansion followed a series of meetings BJP national secretary Dilip Saikia, its North-East zonal secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal, the party’s Tripura unit in charge, Vinod Sonkar, and general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sarma held in Agartala on Monday.

The four leaders rushed to Agartala on Monday after BJP leader Sudip Roy Barman, who was dropped from the state Cabinet in 2019 over alleged anti-party activities, held a meeting with some BJP legislators.

Barman said the meeting was held to identify BJP’s mistakes and weaknesses for strengthening the party. He claimed the BJP and the state government were uninterested in listening to the party’s workers and that they will bring these issues to the attention of the central party leadership.

The rumblings within the BJP surfaced amid Trinamool Congress’s efforts to make inroads into Tripura.

Paul and Chowdhury accompanied Barman to New Delhi last year to meet the BJP’s central leaders over the functioning of Deb’s government. He later told the media that the meeting was related to party organisation.

Paul on Tuesday said he is hopeful of meet the expectations of the people. “I got a big responsibility, “ he said.

Chowdhury promised to work for the welfare of the people. “I will appeal to the people to keep their faith in the state government,” said Chowdhury.

Das said he has performed his duties sincerely given to him earlier. “Likewise, I will do my new duty as minister sincerely in the line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas promise.”