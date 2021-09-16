Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / CM Bommai calls Subramanian Swamy a ‘freelance politician’
india news

CM Bommai calls Subramanian Swamy a ‘freelance politician’

“You know well about Subramanian Swamy. Whichever party he is in, he is like a freelance politician,” Bommai said during a debate on price rise in the Karnataka assembly.
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said BJP leader Subramanian Swamy spoke against the leadership of the Janata Party and then Janata Dal as well. (PTI)

Bengaluru

Chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday termed senior BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy as a ‘freelance politician’ whose character and forte had been to speak against his own party and its leadership.

“You know well about Subramanian Swamy. Whichever party he is in, he is like a freelance politician. He says whatever comes to his mind. Based on his analysis, he keeps saying things,” Bommai said during a debate on price rise in the Karnataka assembly.

Bommai said Swamy spoke against the leadership of the Janata Party and then Janata Dal as well.

“While being in the government, he spoke against the then Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. It is the character and forte of Subramanian Swamy,” he said.

The chief minister’s statement came as the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah quoted Swamy’s February 2, 2021 tweet, which read, ‘Petrol 93 in Ram’s India, 53 in Sita’s Nepal and 51 in Ravan’s Lanka.” Siddaramaiah quoted the sitting BJP Rajya Sabha member to point out the rising fuel prices in India and its cascading effect on other commodities.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s not me who has said this but Subramanian Swamy, who is a sitting Rajya Sabha member of the BJP. He was your father’s (former CM Late S R Bommai) friend,” Siddaramaiah quipped.

He even challenged the BJP leadership to sack Swamy if he was not right.

“I have no objection if the BJP leadership tolerates his statement. Don’t forget that he is an economist and you have made him your Rajya Sabha member,” Siddaramaiah said.

To this, Bommai agreed saying Swamy is genius in economics and the party gave him due credit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haritha leaders criticise League for ignoring harassment complaint

Covid-19: 1,116 new cases, 8 deaths in Karnataka

Crime rate against women lowest in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, Chennai: NCRB data

CBI court dismisses plea seeking cancellation of Jagan’s bail
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP