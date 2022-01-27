CM Bommai: Military school to be named after 19th century commander

Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced a series of programmes honouring Sangolli Rayanna, including naming a military school as well as installation of statues, during an event to mark the 191st Remembrance Day of the valiant warrior.

“The state government is set to establish a military school in the name of Sangolli Rayanna at a cost of ₹180 crore,” Bommai said.

“(the) state government has already released ₹55 crore for the purpose. Construction work of the school would be completed this year. Discussions are on with the defence ministry to adopt the school. The defence ministry is almost likely to convert it into a military school. Hostel and all the required facilities are coming up on around 100-acre land,” Bommai added.

“State government is committed to keep alive Rayanna’s ideals of patriotism, integrity and valour in the present society,” Bommai said, reiterating how the BJP was trying to revive and preserve the warrior’s legacy.

“Orders would be issued today itself to have Rayanna’s portrait displayed in all schools and colleges,” Bommai said. The chief minister said that necessary programmes would be formulated to spread Rayanna’s principles and ideals. BJP MP from Bengaluru central, PC Mohan on Wednesday submitted a proposal to name--or rename--some of the roads in the city after freedom fighters on which Bommai has said that a suitable decision would be taken shortly.

The BJP is also proposing to install a statue of Rayanna in New Delhi.“There is a statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma in New Delhi. Rayanna should be present where Chennamma is. A letter has been written to the concerned authorities to install Rayanna’s statue at a suitable spot in New Delhi,” he said.

The chief minister has already announced the installation of the statues of Rayanna and Chenamma at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi district.

Rayanna was the military commander of Rani Chennamma of Kittur and is believed to be one of the first rebellious leaders in the country to wage war against the British in 1824.Rayanna is an icon of the politically influential Kuruba community.The announcements by BJP are seen as a possible move to bag votes from the Kuruba community.

Former chief minister and incumbent leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah as well as senior BJP leader and Cabinet minister, KS Eshwarappa among others belong to the Kuruba community. Both national parties have tried to earn favour from the community, which holds key votes that could swing elections in several of the state’s assembly constituencies.