CM Gehlot approves aid for research scholars

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved a proposal of ₹62.30 crore to provide financial assistance to around 6,000 research scholars in the state, the CM’s office said in a release.

“About 2200 research scholars of government colleges and universities receiving financial aid from the state government will be given a fellowship of ₹20,000 per month,” the release said, adding that a proposal of ₹52.80 crore was approved by Gehlot for the same.

In addition, 3,800 research scholars of government colleges and universities will get financial assistance of up to ₹25,000 for participation in internships, seminars, workshops, conferences in prestigious higher educational institutions and research institutes of the country. “The chief minister has approved ₹9.50 crore for this,” the release added.

The fellowship will be given for a maximum period of two years and the college education department will be its nodal department. “Assistance of these research scholars can be sought in the implementation of public welfare schemes of the state government,” the CMO release said.

Researchers of medical education universities and those receiving any other kind of fellowship will not be eligible for this financial grant. “The announcement in this regard was made by the chief minister in the 2023-24 budget,” it added.

