CM Jagan Reddy’s sister Sharmila preps to launch new regional party in Telangana

The stage is set for the launch of a new regional party in Telangana soon by Y S Sharmila, who is the sister of YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, people familiar with the development said.

A senior leader of the YSRC in Telangana confirmed that Sharmila had called a meeting with about 30-35 close confidants at her residence in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad on Tuesday to discuss her plans.

“There has been talk that she is interested in launching a new political party in Telangana. May be, she will throw some light on the same. We are expecting that there will be some clarity whether she really wants to launch a new political party or has any other plan of action,” the YSRC leader said.

A poster with a big picture of Sharmila, along with her father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy (former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh), calling upon the followers of YSR to come to Lotus Pond at 10 am on Tuesday, has been in circulation on social media since Monday morning.

The poster has a slogan: “YSR Samkshemam Sharmilamma Thone Sadhyam” (YSR’s welfare schemes are possible only with Sharmila) and a small map of Telangana at the right hand corner with images of YSR, Jagan, Sharmila and her mother Vijayalakshmi.

For the last few days, there have been speculations on social media groups of the YSRC about Sharmila’s plans to launch a new political outfit exclusively in Telangana, independent of her brother Jagan’s party, which is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh.However, there has been neither denial nor confirmation from Sharmila’s camp. The leader quoted above said there had indeed been talk about her plans to launch a new political outfit. “It is still not known why she has chosen to launch a new political party in Telangana and what her strategies are. She might give some clarity at Tuesday’s meeting,” the leader said.

Interestingly, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at the state executive committee of his Telangana Rashtra Samithi, made an interesting comment, apparently referring to the speculations over Sharmila’s plans to launch a new political party in the state.

Without naming Sharmila, KCR said there was talk of a new regional party being floated in the state, but it was not so easy to run a political party in the present circumstances.

“It requires a lot of strain to launch and run a political party. We have seen the launch of quite a few regional parties in the past in Telangana, whether it was that of former MPs Ale Narendra, Vijayashanti and Devender Goud. They have all hit the dust within no time,” the TRS president said.

KCR said even if a new regional party was launched, it would not survive for long and would wind up within no time. “The TRS in the only party after the TDP which has managed to sustain and survive,” he said.