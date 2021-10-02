Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / CM Jagan Reddy to launch Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative today
india news

CM Jagan Reddy to launch Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative today

Published on Oct 02, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.(File photo)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
The CLAP initiative has been introduced by the state government to bring in a robust sanitation system across rural and urban localities of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will on Saturday launch the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam by flagging off 2,600 garbage collection vehicles in the state's Vijayawada city, according to a government press release. The CLAP initiative has been introduced by the state government to bring in a robust sanitation system across rural and urban localities of Andhra Pradesh. The objective of the initiative is to achieve total source segregation of garbage, onsite waste treatment, encouraging home composting, mechanised door-to-door collection with community participation and ensuring complete treatment of waste generated.

A three-bin system will be set up for primary segregation of waste at a domestic level. Each household in the state will get blue, green, and red dustbins to segregate their waste. The government release added that the procurement and supply of 12 million household bins at a cost of 720,000,000 to around 4 million households are underway. With regard to door-door collection, nearly 3,100 diesel auto tippers and 1,800 electric vehicles will be deployed. Both these vehicles will have wet, dry and domestic partition dust bins with a hydraulic lift.

Under the initiative, the state government will also add 4,171 more solid waste processing centres to the existing ones. According to a report by greatandhra.com, 14,000 tricycles will be given to gram panchayats for garbage transportation, 1,000 auto-rickshaws will be provided to villages that have a population of over 10,000 and 6,417 incinerators will be given to gram panchayats for safe disposal of sanitary napkins and masks.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After Imran Khan’s talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban remarks, Pak minister's defence

News updates from HT: PM Modi to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app today

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes for Mahatma Gandhi

On Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi, other political leaders pay floral tributes
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP