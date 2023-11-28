CM KCR alleges Indira Gandhi's regime was plagued by 'encounters and killings'

Warangal (Telangana), Nov 28 (PTI) Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday on Tuesday attacked Congress leaders over talk of bringing back 'Indiramma Rajyam' (rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) if voted to power in Telangana and alleged that her regime was fraught with "encounters, firings and killings."

Seeking votes for BRS candidates in the November 30 Assembly polls, Rao also known as KCR, at his 95th election rally here, said if the party is voted to power again, the city will be developed with additional civic infrastructure.

He also assured that if the BRS is voted to power in the state, the old age pension will be increased to ₹5,000 per month from the existing ₹2,000.

"Today, Congress people are saying that they'll bring Indiramma Rajyam if they win. Who wants Indiramma Rajyam? What happened in Indiramma Rajyam? If it was so good, why would NTR (former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao) have to float a party and offer rice at ₹2 a kg. Indiramma Rajyam was fraught with Emergency, encounters, firings and killings," he alleged, referring to Indira Gandhi's rule.

He further charged that it was during the Congress regime in 1969 that about 400 people were shot dead during separate Telangana agitations.

He said today Telangana is at the top position in the country, ahead of even Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, as far as per capita income is concerned.

He said a mega textile park near here will provide employment opportunities to a lakh people.

"Since this (Warangal) is the second largest city in Telangana, we will bring several industries to this city," he assured.

Warangal has a big history. But there was no development during the Congress period, he said, adding that the BRS needs to be voted to power again in order to continue development.

He said in the 75 years of independence, though there is democracy in the country, required levels of maturity have not come, he opined.

