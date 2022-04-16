CM Mann announces 300 units of free electricity in Punjab from July 1

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced 300 units of free power for households in the state every month from July 1, but with a caveat that they will have to pay the full bill if their usage exceeds 600 units in two months.

However, scheduled castes, backward castes, below-poverty-line (BPL) households and freedom fighters will be charged just for the usage over and above 600 units.

“From July 1, 2022, each household in Punjab will get free electricity of 300 units a month. It will be 600 units for two months,” Mann said in a video message on Saturday, when his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government completes one month in office. Free electricity up to 300 units for the state was one of the key promises of the AAP.

The chief minister further said there would be no increase in the electricity tariff for industrial and commercial consumers, while free power to the farming community would continue.

The decision will put an estimated additional burden of ₹4,000 crore on the state exchequer. The AAP said the announcement will benefit 84% domestic consumers in the state. There are 7.38 million domestic consumers in the state, and the scheme will cover 6.22 million families.

Congratulating Mann for his government’s decision to provide free power supply to the people of Punjab, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “The AAP does what it says and does not make false promises like other parties.”

“An honest and patriotic government with clear intentions has come in Punjab. We will not allow lack of funds come in the way of progress,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Punjab chief minister said his government would ensure round-the-clock supply to every village and town in two-to-three years.

Mann said if electricity consumption exceeds 600 units in two months, then a consumer will have to pay for the entire power usage. But the scheduled castes, backward castes, below-poverty-line households and freedom fighters will be charged just for the usage over and above 600 units, he added. "For example, if they consumed 640 or 645 units, then they will pay for 40 or 45 units," said Mann.

