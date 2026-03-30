Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin files nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai for the April 13 election. The DMK has announced candidates for 164 constituencies. (PTI File Photo)

After filing his papers, Stalin expressed full confidence that people would hand him a spectacular victory for the 4th time in a row in the Kolathur segment.

Stalin had successfully contested polls from Kolathur constituency in 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections.

Soon after filing his papers, Stalin briefly held a road show and waved to the people and sought support. The DMK chief also released a book on his achievements for the Kolathur constituency.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, including HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, the DMK president arrived at the designated election office here and submitted his papers on the first day of filing of nominations for the April 23 Assembly election to the state.

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The DMK has announced candidates for 164 constituencies. On Sunday, Stalin unveiled his party poll manifesto outlining the path for development and the goals.

While the opposition AIADMK has nominated Chennai Corporation councillor P Santhanakrishnan to contest against the Chief Minister, actor-politician Vijay-led TVK has fielded V S Babu to take on Stalin in a triangular contest.

Stalin has been nurturing the constituency, transforming it into a model one in the state. Infrastructure development, welfare initiatives, and improving school infrastructure and amenities for public were among his major focus areas.

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The ₹4.75 crore 'Mudhalvar Padaipaggam', which was launched in Kolathur, serves as a flagship pioneering initiative functioning as a first-of-its-kind government-run co-working and learning hub for entrepreneurs, students and competitive exam aspirants.

Besides the modernised library-cum-co-working spaces at Periyar Nagar and Jawahar Nagar for ₹4.75 crore, a modern market complex on Paper Mills Road for ₹19.30 crore was inaugurated recently featuring 74 commercial shops, lifts, and parking to support small traders in the constituency.

IoT based monitoring and odor control system for sewage pumping stations in Kolathur, apart, women's gymnasium in Jawahar Nagar, and 840 housing tenements at Gowthamapuram are among his numerous achievements.