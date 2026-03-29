TVK’s Vijay to contest Tamil Nadu elections from 2 seats, Perambur and Trichy East

Actor-politician Vijay has announced that he will contest from two seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls for his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). Unveiling an agenda for youth, which he described as a "guarantee," Vijay promised, among other things, steps toward a drug-free Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

The two seats will be Perambur and Trichy East.

“It will be C Joseph Vijay,” he said at a party rally in the state capital Chennai while announcing his candidature.

Vijay also named TVK candidates for other seats, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list. Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.

Senior party leaders and Vijay's inner team members—N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan —were named by the party chief as TVK candidates for seats including T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.

Reiterating that the electoral fight was between his "people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance," he slammed the ruling DMK-led bloc as a mere "patch-up."

"I have selected as candidates those who would stand with people," he said.

Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, steps for a drug-free Tamil Nadu and a collateral-free loan guarantee up to ₹20 lakh from Class 12 to PhD.