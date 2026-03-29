TVK’s Vijay to contest Tamil Nadu elections from 2 seats, Perambur and Trichy East
Vijay also named TVK candidates for other seats, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Actor-politician Vijay has announced that he will contest from two seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls for his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).
The two seats will be Perambur and Trichy East.
“It will be C Joseph Vijay,” he said at a party rally in the state capital Chennai while announcing his candidature.
Vijay also named TVK candidates for other seats, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list. Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.
Senior party leaders and Vijay's inner team members—N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan —were named by the party chief as TVK candidates for seats including T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.
Reiterating that the electoral fight was between his "people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance," he slammed the ruling DMK-led bloc as a mere "patch-up."
"I have selected as candidates those who would stand with people," he said.
Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, steps for a drug-free Tamil Nadu and a collateral-free loan guarantee up to ₹20 lakh from Class 12 to PhD.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivam Pratap Singh
Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More