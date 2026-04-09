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CM Naidu targets land resurvey 2.0 by 2027, alleges YSRCP tampered with land records

CM Naidu targets land resurvey 2.0 by 2027, alleges YSRCP tampered with land records

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Vemuru , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the government aims to complete land resurvey 2.0 by March 2027 and distribute 1.12 crore pattadar passbooks across the state.

CM Naidu targets land resurvey 2.0 by 2027, alleges YSRCP tampered with land records

The CM, while participating in the 'Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku' programme in Bapatla district, distributed pattadar passbooks and highlighted the government's commitment to transparency and secure land ownership for citizens across the state.

"We have set a target to complete Land Resurvey 2.0 by March 2027 and distribute 1.12 crore pattadar passbooks across the state," said Naidu, addressing the gathering.

The TDP-led NDA government promised welfare, development, and good governance, and is moving forward accordingly, he added.

The CM said the programme aims to provide permanent solutions to land issues while ensuring rightful ownership and legal security for citizens statewide.

He alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government severely damaged governance systems, creating "administrative inefficiencies and widespread irregularities" in land records.

Naidu further claimed that the previous regime "weakened the state beyond the impact of bifurcation", leading to investor flight, administrative collapse, and increased disputes over land ownership rights.

He said these "irregularities" led to a surge in grievances, with the majority of petitions received after assuming office linked to revenue disputes across the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
n chandrababu naidu andhra pradesh
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / CM Naidu targets land resurvey 2.0 by 2027, alleges YSRCP tampered with land records
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