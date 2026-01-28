CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates, lays foundation for 90 development schemes in Darbhanga

Darbhanga: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reviewed a series of development initiatives in Darbhanga district during his Samriddhi Yatra, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 90 schemes with a combined outlay of ₹138 crore. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar visited departmental stalls and distributed bank credit linkage cheques worth ₹311.79 crore to 23,384 Jeevika self-help groups and 93,536 Jeevika women. (ANI)

Addressing a public interaction programme (Jansamvad) at the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) campus, Kumar said the government had pursued development “everywhere, for everyone and across all sectors”, and that several major initiatives would be undertaken in Bihar over the next five years (2025–2030), which will be the fifth term of the government since 2005.

Emphasising that the pace of development would now be further accelerated, Kumar said the state was receiving full cooperation from the Central government and that the Saat Nishchay–3 programme had been formulated for the next five years.

Under the Saat Nishchay programme launched in 2015, the government completed the work of providing electricity to every household, tap water in every home, toilets for all households, and connecting habitations with paved roads, the CM said.

“By 2018, electricity had reached every household. From the very beginning, power was supplied at highly subsidised rates, and now electricity is being provided free of cost to almost all domestic consumers,” he added.

CM Kumar said no development had taken place before 2005, but since then the district has witnessed comprehensive growth. He cited initiatives such as the establishment of a women’s Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and ITIs in all subdivisions, the expansion of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital to 2,500 beds, the setting up of Bihar’s second AIIMS in Darbhanga, and the creation of GNM and paramedical institutions.

He also highlighted the construction of the Darbhanga Planetarium and Science Museum, the Karpoori Hostel, six residential schools, and several roads and bridges.

The CM also inspected the under-construction inter-state and international bus terminal at Dilli Mor in Darbhanga town. The project—part of a comprehensive bus stand redevelopment plan—will feature a G+4 office building, concourse, passenger platforms, a maintenance depot, parking facilities, footpaths, toilet blocks, a 700-kilolitre sewage treatment plant, a boundary wall, campus development, and modern lighting, officials said, adding that the terminal is slated for completion within two years.

CM Kumar also reviewed the progress of projects announced earlier during the Pragati Yatra. Officials said these include the rail overbridge near Donar Chowk, a four-lane access road to the proposed AIIMS on the Shobhan bypass, widening and strengthening of the Shobhan–Ekmi road, and construction of a bypass connecting the Darbhanga–Kusheshwarsthan road to Dhabouliya (Kusheshwarsthan Phultora Ghat road).

Other ongoing initiatives include the modernisation and conservation of the Mithila Research Institute; upgradation and construction of an elevated corridor linking Darbhanga railway station with the Amas–Darbhanga Expressway via Donar Chowk and Karpoori Chowk; beautification and development of Baba Kusheshwarsthan and Ahilyasthan; land acquisition for Ahilyasthan development; and integrated development and beautification of Ganga Sagar, Harahi and Dighi ponds.

Kumar also inspected the under-construction civil enclave near Darbhanga Airport and reviewed the identified site for a proposed logistics park and cargo hub. Officials said the identified land parcel, spread over around 50 acres, falls under Darbhanga Sadar circle.

Later, he reviewed the progress of the Amas–Darbhanga road project near its camp office. Officials said the corridor would provide direct connectivity between NH-2 and NH-27, strengthening links between Bihar’s interior regions and West Bengal, Jharkhand and the northeastern states, while facilitating long-distance passenger and freight movement.

Describing the project as “crucial”, Kumar said its completion would spur industry, investment, small businesses, and religious, cultural and tourism activities.

The chief minister visited departmental stalls and symbolically distributed bank credit linkage cheques worth ₹311.79 crore to 23,384 Jeevika self-help groups and 93,536 Jeevika women. He also handed over benefits under the Nari Shakti Yojana, the inter-caste marriage incentive scheme, the disability marriage incentive scheme, and keys of battery-operated tricycles to beneficiaries.

Kumar remotely inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 90 schemes in Darbhanga district, including 50 projects worth ₹105 crore and 40 completed projects costing ₹33 crore.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U) national working president and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, social welfare minister Madan Sahni, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, several MLAs, and senior administrative and police officers were present.