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CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action against officials after Saidulajab collapse

Officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary

Published on: May 31, 2026 02:31 pm IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday directed officials to take strict actions against all responsible officials following the building collapse in south Delhi’s Saidulajab area that claimed five lives.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited at site building collapsed at Saket in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO/Ishant Kumar)

CM Gupta visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations, a post from CMO on X said.

“Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the chief minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli police station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the district magistrate (DM), South district,” read the post.

The post also said that officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary.

“The CM has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments,” it said.

A rescue operation involving multiple agencies continued overnight, with teams pulling at least ten people from the debris, while authorities carried on search efforts amid fears that more people could be trapped under the rubble.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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