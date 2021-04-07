Home / India News / CM says no Covid-19 lockdown in Goa as it will disturb economic activities
india news

CM says no Covid-19 lockdown in Goa as it will disturb economic activities

Pramod Sawant recalled that during the same time last year, the state had been under a coronavirus-induced lockdown, due to which the entire economy had come to a standstill.
PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 03:13 PM IST
"There was drop in the collection of the GST, while industries such as tourism had suffered a jolt. We want to avoid the situation," Pramod Sawant said.(PTI)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday reiterated that the coastal state will not go for a lockdown, as the move will disrupt the economic activities.

Sawant recalled that during the same time last year, the state had been under a coronavirus-induced lockdown, due to which the entire economy had come to a standstill.

Economic activities are getting revived in the coastal state and another lockdown will disrupt them, he said.

"There was drop in the collection of the GST, while industries such as tourism had suffered a jolt. We want to avoid the situation," the chief minister said.

The virus cannot be controlled merely with a lockdown, but with steps like prevention and vaccination, he said.

Sawant further said that the state government has written to the Union health ministry seeking to relax the age limit for vaccination for people from the tourism and media industries.

Goa had on Tuesday reported 387 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 59,702, while the toll stood at 838.

The coastal state currently has 2,471 active cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sachin Vaze to remain in NIA custody till April 9, orders court

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb tests positive for Covid-19

As Maoist violence returns, decoding the rise of ultra left insurgency

Covid-19 safety rules violated at New Delhi Railway Station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa pramod sawant covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 lockdown
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP