Vijay’s UK trip slammed as ‘pleasure tour’; BJP, AIADMK raise questions over investments

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s six-day official visit to the United Kingdom, during which his government announced investment commitments worth ₹15,300 crore, has drawn criticism from the AIADMK and BJP, with both parties dubbing it a “pleasure trip” and questioning the fresh investment claims.

CM Vijay embarked on his first overseas trip since assuming office on the night of September 10, with the state government saying the visit was aimed at attracting investments. (HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned Vijay’s decision to travel to the UK without the state industries minister or industries secretary, suggesting that the visit may not have been solely focused on investment promotion, PTI reported.

BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran also described the trip as a “pleasure tour” and alleged that the government was presenting existing companies as new investments.

Also Read: Nani says Tamil people did not vote for CM Vijay because of box office numbers: ‘It's not just for his stardom’

Palaniswami questions UK visit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Palaniswami said the absence of key officials from the industries department had raised questions about the purpose of the visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palaniswami said the absence of key officials from the industries department had raised questions about the purpose of the visit. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“If the CM had travelled specifically to attract industrial investments, it would have been appropriate to take along the Industries minister or the Industries secretary. But travelling without key department heads raises serious questions,” Palaniswami told reporters.

He also questioned the signing of an agreement with Samvardhana Motherson International in London, pointing out that the company already has 32 facilities across India and a major office in Chennai.

Vijay embarked on his first overseas trip since assuming office on the night of September 10, with the state government saying the visit was aimed at attracting investments in advanced manufacturing, automobiles and electric vehicles, electronics and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with a focus on creating high-end jobs.

BJP calls it ‘pleasure tour’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday also attacked the chief minister over the London visit, calling it a “pleasure tour” and questioning the claims of fresh investments.

“Chief Minister Vijay's London trip should be seen only as a pleasure tour. It is a complete lie that Chief Minister Vijay brought investments to Tamil Nadu. They are pointing out already existing companies as new industrial investments,” Nagendran said.

He also criticised Vijay over the proposed Secretariat move to Pattinapakkam, alleging that it would overlook the interests of the local fishing community.

“As an actor, Vijay made a film as a friend of fishermen, but now as Chief Minister, he is trying to bring the Secretariat to Pattinapakkam against the fishermen,” Nagendran alleged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nagendran made the remarks in Chennai on the sidelines of an event where he and other BJP leaders paid floral tributes to freedom fighter and politician SS Ramasami Padayatchiyar on his 109th birth anniversary.

Govt says trip secured ₹ 15,300 crore

Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday after the six-day official visit. According to an official release, the state secured investment commitments worth ₹15,300 crore during the trip, with more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs expected to be generated.

The visit was part of Tamil Nadu’s roadmap to transition into a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036 under a transparent and efficient administration, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)