CM Vijay works 18-20 hours a day, holds call with ministers at 4am: Tamil Nadu minister

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay works nearly 20 hours a day, with his day starting as early as 4 am by calling ministers for updates on their respective departments, his close confidante and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister Aadhav Arjuna revealed.

TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna has called Tamil Nadu CM Vijay a "political monk". (PTI)

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He called the actor-turned-politician a "political monk", saying that Vijay remained focused on running the government.

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‘Vijay works 18-20 hrs a day’: TVK minister

Arjuna said Vijay remains engaged with government work for most of the day and begins checking on departmental work early in the morning. He said the Tamil Nadu CM personally seeks updates from ministers, sometimes starting those conversations at 4 am.

“Our leader is working for more than 18 to 20 hours a day. He calls at 4 in the morning and asks what has happened in every department. That is the kind of CM we have,” he said, while speaking at the India Today Tamil Nadu Conclave.

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{{^usCountry}} He said Vijay has spent his time in the office looking ahead to what needs to be addressed next, while also seeking solutions to issues across various departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Vijay has spent his time in the office looking ahead to what needs to be addressed next, while also seeking solutions to issues across various departments. {{/usCountry}}

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‘A political monk’

Arjuna said Vijay’s routine after taking office had convinced him that the CM was like a "political monk". He said Vijay could be seen at the secretariat every day, focusing on government work.

"After winning, I see him daily at the Secretariat. From the day he came, he looked like a political monk. What should be done? What should be done next? What should be done after that? There are so many problems. What are the problems in every department? Particularly corruption," Arjuna said at the conclave.

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The minister said the government had spent its first 100 days working to prevent money from being lost through financial leakages and to make the administration more transparent.

However, Arjuna said corruption may still be present among officials at lower levels. He said this was not a new issue and had remained within the government machinery for decades.

He said the government was seeking to bring changes from the top, with Vijay repeatedly directing officials to prevent such financial leakages.

CM Vijay completes 100 days in office

On Monday, Vijay completed 100 days in office. The occasion was marked by the release of a report titled “100 Days of Governance – A Government for Generations”, which outlined the government's work during his first term.

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The TVK government has, during this period, introduced welfare initiatives, widened support for students and women, announced measures for farmers, pushed investment and strengthened its efforts to control drugs and liquor.

Its first 100 days have also raised questions about the progress of its election commitments, the Cauvery water dispute, law and order, the state’s finances, and allegations of corruption.