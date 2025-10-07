Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday urged public servants to work in mission mode for the overall and inclusive development of the state, and to ensure maximum benefits of welfare schemes reach the public. CM Yadav urges MP officials to work in mission mode for inclusive development

Speaking at the inauguration of the Collectors-Commissioners Conference 2025, Yadav said the government has established a system of accountable governance in the state.

The two-day conference is being held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal.

"The government, administration, and public representatives must work together in mission mode to ensure the overall development of the state and the welfare of the people through the government schemes," he said.

He said that the government has established a system of accountable governance in the state, and it is the responsibility of public servants to ensure maximum benefits of welfare schemes reach the public through their talent, dedication, competence, and commitment.

The ultimate objective of governance is to bring the ray of development and welfare to the last person in society, he said.

"Instilling this confidence in the public is the greatest objective of good governance. We have the trust of the people in the state. This is our greatest asset, and we must maintain this public trust at all costs," Yadav said.

The conference will focus on making governance more accessible, simple, efficient, transparent, and decentralised, so that the benefits of programmes can reach the public more quickly, he said.

He urged officers posted in districts to establish their identity through their work and innovation.

"They should present their views on any pressing issue with total competence and facts. They should maintain a constant and cordial dialogue with the local public, media, public representatives, and the government and administration," he said.

Senior government officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Sanjay Kumar Shukla, were present on the occasion.

