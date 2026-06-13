CM Yogi directs police to file FIR against those trolling Akhilesh Yadav's daughter: 'Never made any distinction'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condemned alleged derogatory remarks made against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's daughter. CM Yogi said insulting comments made against anyone's daughter as a disgrace and called for immediate action on the matter, while speaking at an event in Azamgarh on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calls for police action on online remarks made against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's daughter(PTI)

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Yogi declared that he had directed police to register an FIR in the matter but also advised Akhilesh to “reign in” his own party workers before any additional illicit comments were passed.

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Yogi Adityanath condemns

“I was seeing recently that some people were making comments on social media against the daughter of Akhilesh Yadav ji,” he remarked in the gathering. “As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately told the police to register an FIR against it.”

The chief minister urged for dignity in public discourse, especially towards someone's daughter.

"A daughter is a daughter. We have grown up with the values that the daughter in a village is everyone's daughter and the sister in a village is everyone's sister. We have never made any distinction," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister then made remarks directed at Akhilesh's response to the incident. "Akhilesh ji, you advise others, but you should also advise your followers and workers to keep their language restrained. You need to teach your people as well. It would be better if you make them understand, and if they still do not understand, hand them over to us—we will make them understand properly," he said. Akhilesh Yadav's daughter is trolled {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister then made remarks directed at Akhilesh's response to the incident. "Akhilesh ji, you advise others, but you should also advise your followers and workers to keep their language restrained. You need to teach your people as well. It would be better if you make them understand, and if they still do not understand, hand them over to us—we will make them understand properly," he said. Akhilesh Yadav's daughter is trolled {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A June 9 post from a social media handle operated under accused Bharat Kumar Patel's name first stirred the controversy when "false, forged and misleading" claims and objectionable remarks were made against Yadav's daughter Aditi. The post linked the victim to theft and criminal activities along with sharing a morphed photo intended to damage her public image, an official told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A June 9 post from a social media handle operated under accused Bharat Kumar Patel's name first stirred the controversy when "false, forged and misleading" claims and objectionable remarks were made against Yadav's daughter Aditi. The post linked the victim to theft and criminal activities along with sharing a morphed photo intended to damage her public image, an official told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Patel along with two others accused of posting abusive comments in response to the original post- Nageshwar Singh Baghel and Vinod Kumar Yadav- have now been booked. An FIR has been registered under Sections 79 and 336 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Also Read I FIR against three over defamatory and forged post on Akhilesh's daughter; probe underway

Police action has been initiated in some districts, including Kanpur, and registered cases in this matter. The case is being looked into by the cyber crime police.

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(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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