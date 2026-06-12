Kanpur, Three people have been booked for allegedly circulating objectionable and misleading social media posts targeting Aditi Yadav, the daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, by the Kanpur cyber crime police, a senior police officer said on Friday. FIR against three over defamatory and forged post on Akhilesh's daughter; probe underway

The FIR was lodged on Thursday following a complaint filed by Parveen Yadav, the national secretary of the Samajwadi Party's Adhivakta Sabha, who alleged that defamatory and fabricated content was shared online with the intention of tarnishing Aditi Yadav's image and maligning the family's reputation.

The accused named in the FIR are Bharat Kumar Patel, Nageshwar Singh Baghel and Vinod Kumar Yadav, police said.

According to the complaint, a post uploaded on June 9 from a social media account allegedly operated under Patel's name contained "false, forged and misleading" claims along with objectionable remarks against Aditi Yadav.

The post allegedly linked her to theft and criminal activities and also carried an edited and morphed photograph intended to damage her public image, an official said, pleading anonymity.

The complainant alleged that the content was deliberately fabricated and circulated to defame a respectable family and provoke public outrage.

He further claimed that the two other accused posted abusive comments in response to the original post.

Additional Commissioner of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that the FIR had been registered under Sections 79 and 336 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Information Technology Act against the three accused.

The sections invoked pertain to insulting the dignity of a woman, forgery with intent to harm reputation and violation of privacy through electronic transmission of objectionable material, he added.

Tada further said the matter was being investigated by the cyber crime police.

Cyber crime In-Charge Inspector Satish Yadav said forensic examination of the social media posts and digital tracing of the accounts were underway to determine the origin of the uploads, the devices used and the identities of those involved.

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