CM Yogi directs DMs to ensure bonfire, sleeping arrangements at night shelters

LUCKNOW To protect the homeless from cold weather conditions, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates to ready night shelters. In a high-level meeting on Sunday, the CM asked district magistrates to inspect the arrangements at night shelters and prepare for bonfires.

CM Yogi also asked officials to timely purchase quality blankets for the destitute and needy. Preference should be given to local producers/weavers/traders in the purchase of blankets material for protection from cold, he added. The CM also pointed out that a government order has also been issued in this regard and therefore, necessary action should be taken accordingly.

Concerned officials have also been directed to ensure the distribution of relief materials by public representatives, including local MP/MLA/chairman of the local bodies. Administration officials should remain present for assistance at these distribution events, he said.

The district magistrates have been asked to physically inspect arrangements at night shelters and make surprise visits. They should also ensure that no one is sleeping on the road in cold weather. Every needy should have the facility of a night shelter, the CM said.

Also, instructions have been given for regular cleaning and sanitisation of all the night shelters. Arrangements for beds and other essential things should be made in night shelters. Necessary arrangements should also be made by the police for the security of these facilities. Temporary night shelters should also be made as per requirement, the CM added.