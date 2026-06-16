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CMFRI drafts national guidelines for marine ecolabelling to boost seafood exports

CMFRI drafts national guidelines for marine ecolabelling to boost seafood exports

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 01:48 pm IST
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Kochi, The CMFRI has prepared a draft of India's National Guidelines for Marine Ecolabelling, proposing a comprehensive framework to regulate seafood sustainability certification programmes and enhance the global competitiveness of the country's marine products.

CMFRI drafts national guidelines for marine ecolabelling to boost seafood exports

The draft, released as a discussion paper, comes amid growing demand for internationally recognised sustainability certification for Indian seafood and increasing interest from global certification agencies in the country, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute said in a statement on Tuesday.

A key feature of the proposed guidelines is the protection of the interests of the country's fishing community while promoting environmental sustainability and facilitating premium market access for Indian seafood products, it said.

The draft recognises that although ecolabelling can help fisheries gain access to high-value international markets and improve returns for fishers, market-driven certification systems may create barriers for small-scale and traditional fishing communities.

To address this, the proposed framework calls for equitable participation of traditional and artisanal fishers in certification processes, ensuring that legitimate stakeholders are not excluded from the benefits of ecolabelling.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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