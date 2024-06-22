CNG price hikes hit Delhi-NCR, other cities; Find out latest rates near you

CNG Price Hike in Delhi-NCR: Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) were hiked in Delhi by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) by ₹1 per kg. This will also be effective in the National Capital Region (NCR) and some cities of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh. Following the rise, CNG in Delhi will now cost ₹75.09 per kg. Indraprastha Gas Limited has hiked CNG prices. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The new prices went effective from 6 am on June 22.

No price hike in Gurugram

There has been no change in CNG rates in Gurugram. Similarly, prices remain unchanged in Karnal and Kaithal.

Check CNG rates in your city

Here is the list of new CNG retail prices by Indraprastha Gas Limited

1. NCT of Delhi: Rs. 75.09/- per Kg

2. Noida: Rs. 79.70/- per Kg

3. Greater Noida (including UPSRTC): Rs. 79.70/- per Kg

4. Ghaziabad: Rs. 79.70/- per Kg

5. Muzaffarnagar: Rs. 80.08/- per Kg

6. Meerut: Rs. 80.08/- per Kg

7. Shamli: Rs. 80.08/- per Kg

8. Gurugram: Rs. 80.12/- per Kg

9. Rewari: Rs. 79.70/- per Kg

10. Karnal: Rs. 80.43/- per Kg

11. Kaithal: Rs. 80.43/- per Kg

12. Kanpur: Rs. 82.92/- per Kg

13. Hamirpur: Rs. 82.92/- per Kg

14. Fatehpur: Rs. 82.92/- per Kg

15. Ajmer: Rs. 82.94/- per Kg

16. Pali: Rs. 82.94/- per Kg

17. Rajsamand: Rs. 82.94/- per Kg

18. Mahoba: Rs. 81.92/- per Kg

19. Banda: Rs. 81.92/- per Kg

20. Chitrakoot: Rs. 81.92/- per Kg

CNG price in Lucknow already hiked

CNG prices in Lucknow have increased since last Sunday. The new CNG price is now ₹94.00 per kg, up from ₹92.25 per kg in Lucknow.