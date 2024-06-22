CNG price hikes hit Delhi-NCR, other cities; Find out latest rates near you
Indraprastha Gas Limited raises CNG prices in Delhi-NCR and other regions. New CNG prices effective from June 22.
CNG Price Hike in Delhi-NCR: Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) were hiked in Delhi by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) by ₹1 per kg. This will also be effective in the National Capital Region (NCR) and some cities of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh. Following the rise, CNG in Delhi will now cost ₹75.09 per kg.
The new prices went effective from 6 am on June 22.
ALSO READ- Petrol Price in India | Check Latest Petrol Rates in India Today
No price hike in Gurugram
There has been no change in CNG rates in Gurugram. Similarly, prices remain unchanged in Karnal and Kaithal.
ALSO READ- BJP leader dies during protest against Karnataka petrol-diesel prices hike
Check CNG rates in your city
Here is the list of new CNG retail prices by Indraprastha Gas Limited
1. NCT of Delhi: Rs. 75.09/- per Kg
2. Noida: Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
3. Greater Noida (including UPSRTC): Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
4. Ghaziabad: Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
5. Muzaffarnagar: Rs. 80.08/- per Kg
6. Meerut: Rs. 80.08/- per Kg
7. Shamli: Rs. 80.08/- per Kg
8. Gurugram: Rs. 80.12/- per Kg
9. Rewari: Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
10. Karnal: Rs. 80.43/- per Kg
11. Kaithal: Rs. 80.43/- per Kg
12. Kanpur: Rs. 82.92/- per Kg
13. Hamirpur: Rs. 82.92/- per Kg
14. Fatehpur: Rs. 82.92/- per Kg
15. Ajmer: Rs. 82.94/- per Kg
16. Pali: Rs. 82.94/- per Kg
17. Rajsamand: Rs. 82.94/- per Kg
18. Mahoba: Rs. 81.92/- per Kg
19. Banda: Rs. 81.92/- per Kg
20. Chitrakoot: Rs. 81.92/- per Kg
ALSO READ- Goa hikes VAT on petrol, diesel; Oppn slams government
CNG price in Lucknow already hiked
CNG prices in Lucknow have increased since last Sunday. The new CNG price is now ₹94.00 per kg, up from ₹92.25 per kg in Lucknow.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.