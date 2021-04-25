Coal ministry sets up monitoring cell to help officials who tested +ve for Covid

The Coal Ministry has set up a monitoring cell for rendering help to its officials and their family members who have been tested positive for Covid-19 and are under home quarantine or admitted in hospitals for treatment.

The ministry mentioned that a large number of officials in the coal ministry have tested positive for Covid-19 at a time when the country is in the grip of a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

The Covid Monitoring Cell, set up by the Coal Ministry on Friday, will also help the family members of the officials found to be tested positive for the deadly virus.

In an official memorandum, the coal ministry said, "It has been observed that a large number of officers/officials in the Ministry of Coal has been tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent time and are under home quarantine/admitted in hospitals for treatment."

In this regard, the competent authority has decided to create a 'Covid Monitoring Cell' in the Ministry to help the officers/officials working in the Ministry and their family members, including the staff of CIL, NLC India Ltd,CCO and CMPFO for getting logistics support and other necessary help as far as possible.

According to Sanjeeb Bhattacharya, who is one of the nodal officers of the Covid Monitoring Cell, more than 30 officials in the coal ministry have been tested positive for Covid-19 since April 8.

The logistics support will be provided by Coal India.

India logged a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

