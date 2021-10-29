Coast guard gets shot in the arm with commissioning of another OPV

The Indian Coast Guard received a shot in the arm with the commissioning and dedication of ICGS Sarthak-- a 105 m long offshore patrol vessel (OPV) that was dedicated to the nation at the Goa Shipyard Ltd on Thursday.

The indigenously built Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Sarthak’ that was built at Goa Shipyard Ltd, was commissioned and dedicated to the nation today at Goa by DG K Natarajan PVSM, PTM, TM Director General Indian Coast Guard.

ICGS Sarthak is 4th in the series of five OPVs being built by GSL for the ICG. These OPVs are multi-mission platforms capable of undertaking concurrent operations. The 105 meter long ship displacing 2450 tons is propelled by two 9100 kilowatt diesel engines designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots. The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, sensors and weapons which enable it to function as a command platform and undertake mandated Coast Guard charter of duties including search and rescue, combating maritime crimes and preserving & protecting the marine environment.

ICGS Sarthak, will be based at Porbandar (Gujarat) and operate on India’s Western Seaboard under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (Northwest). ICGS Sarthak is commanded by Deputy Inspector General MM Syed and has a complement of 11 Officers and 110 men.

The Indian Coast Guard currently has a fleet of 155 ships and 62 aircraft. Further, 35 ships are at various stages of construction at different Indian shipyards and 16 Advance Light Helicopters are under production at M/s HAL, Bengaluru which will provide the added strength to the surveillance capabilities of ICG to deal with the ever-dynamic maritime challenges.

The Goa Shipyard has been building a set of five high speed offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard of which four have now been commissioned. The fifth vessel too is well on its way to being completely commissioned after having been given its first taste of water in December 2020.