Coast guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat during training sortie: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2025 01:29 PM IST

According to officials, the helicopter experienced technical difficulties, resulting in the crash.

An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed on Sunday in Porbandar, Gujarat, during a routine training sortie, reports news agency ANI. The incident occurred at the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Porbandar.

The Indian Coast Guard is investigating the incident.(HT File Photo)
The Indian Coast Guard is investigating the incident.(HT File Photo)

According to officials, the helicopter experienced technical difficulties, resulting in the crash. Two pilots and three others were on board the aircraft. Officials have not issued a statement on casualties yet.

The Indian Coast Guard is investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

Similar horror months ago

In September, a Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH Mk-III) crashed into the Arabian Sea near Porbandar. In response to the incident, the Coast Guard ordered a one-time safety inspection of its ALH fleet, focusing on the flying controls and transmission system, as per an internal communication obtained by HT. The fleet has been temporarily grounded. The Coast Guard operates 16 ALHs, which are designed and manufactured by Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The helicopter was on a medical evacuation mission, responding to an emergency aboard a tanker, when it crashed into the sea about 15 minutes later, around 11:15 pm. The term "ditching" refers to an aircraft making an emergency landing in water.

This same helicopter had recently played a key role in rescue operations during floods in Gujarat. "The Indian Coast Guard ALH, which saved 67 lives during the recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat, was launched around 11:00 pm on September 2, 2024, for the medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew member aboard the Indian-flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, about 45 km from Porbandar, in response to a request from the vessel's master," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
