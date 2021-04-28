Home / India News / Coast Guard locates missing fishing boat in Arabian Sea after 4 days
Coast Guard locates missing fishing boat in Arabian Sea after 4 days

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) of coast guard established communication with the fishing boat on satellite phone onboard the boat and ascertained the crew to be safe, officials said.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 07:42 PM IST
The fishing boat had sailed for deep sea fishing from Tamil Nadu on April 6 with an 11-man crew. (PHOTO: Coast Guard.)

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday announced that it has located missing Tamil Nadu fishing boat Mercedes after a four-day search operation. The boat was located in the Arabian Sea at a distance of about 1,100 km from Goa, the coast guard said in a statement.

The fishing boat had sailed for deep sea fishing from Tamil Nadu on April 6 with an 11-man crew.

“After four days of continuous search amidst challenges of distance from mainland and weather, the missing boat was located around 370 kilometres from Lakshadweep Islands. ICG Dornier aircraft located and corroborated presence of the fishing boat on Wednesday morning,” the statement said.

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) of coast guard established communication with the fishing boat on satellite phone onboard the boat and ascertained the crew to be safe, officials said. A coast guard ship is escorting the boat to its base port in Tamil Nadu where it is expected to arrive on May 3.

