Coast Guard ‘rescues’ passengers of plane that pitched into sea as part of mock drill

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 22:54 IST

The Indian Coast Guard has ‘rescued’ 220 passengers of an aircraft that pitched into the sea, as part of a mock drill to test search and rescue capabilities.

The annual exercise, which this year focussed on the harmonization of the aeronautical and maritime rescue led the coast guard to devise a simulated situation in which an aircraft was forced to pitch into the sea and the passengers needed to be rescued.

For the exercise, a message was received regarding an aircraft having dived into the water with 220 passengers onboard. The exercise commenced on receipt of a distress message. A Coast Guard Dornier on patrol was diverted to assess the incident and report the exact datum. The Coast Guard ships in the area were diverted for rendering assistance and other stakeholders were also requested for deploying their assets. The coordinated efforts by the agencies rescued all the personnel of the aircraft.

The ‘survivors’ were brought to triage camps at Caranzalem beach by Hovercraft and at MPT jetty by ships. Subsequently, the injured personnel were shifted to various hospitals for medical management.

11 ICG Ships including two Hovercraft, one Naval Ship, two Dornier aircraft, two Chetak helicopters, one Naval ALH, one IAF Helicopter, merchant vessels, tugs from Mormugao Port; the Captain of Police and Marine Police and Customs boats participated in the exercise.

“SAR exercises (SAREX) are conducted from time to time to test and improve operational plans and contingencies out at sea for better coordination amongst stakeholders. It provides learning experience, improves liaison and coordination skills with resource agencies, stakeholders. Exercises are on realistic basis so as to help us to demonstrate and assess the true efficiency, competence and effectiveness of the SAR services,” Commandant Akshay Jain of the Coast Guard said.

The exercise was witnessed by observers from around 20 countries from around the Indian Ocean Region.