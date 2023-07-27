Coast Guard rescues research ship with 36 on board, averts potential environmental disaster

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday successfully averted a potential environmental disaster as they rescued a research ship belonging to the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) that suffered engine failure. The ship, named RV Sindhu Sadhana, was carrying eight scientists and a total crew of 36.

Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued Research Ship of CSIR-NIO,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vessel was drifting perilously close to the ecologically sensitive Karwar coastline and posed an imminent threat of grounding, which could have led to a major oil spill, resulting in devastating pollution to the marine ecosystem, a government release said.

The distress signal was received when the ship was approximately 20 nautical miles from the land, adrift at a speed of 3 knots due to engine failure. The NIO research vessel was equipped with valuable scientific equipment and research data, raising concerns about potential damage to the delicate marine environment.

In response to the distress call, the Indian Coast Guard immediately launched a high-priority rescue operation. Their highly advanced ship, manned by a skilled team, was dispatched to the area. Recognizing the magnitude of the potential disaster, the Indian Coast Guard acted swiftly to safeguard the vessel and protect the fragile ecosystem from harm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite facing challenging weather conditions and the considerable distance between the ship and the coastline, the Indian Coast Guard team managed to successfully tow the NIO research vessel to safety, skillfully navigating it back to Goa. The seamless execution of the rescue operation ensured the well-being of the crew onboard, who are now reported to be safe and sound.

Both ships are currently en route to Goa and are expected to reach Mormugao harbour on the morning of July 18, the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON