Cocaine worth ₹1,150 crore seized off Mundra coast in joint Coast Guard-Gujarat ATS operation

The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized 115 kg of cocaine worth an estimated ₹1,150 crore during a joint operation off the Mundra coast, officials said on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI. The operation was carried out on the intervening night of May 25 and 26, following specific intelligence inputs shared by ATS Gujarat about narcotics smuggling through the maritime route. (Representational image/AFP File)

The joint operation was conducted on the intervening night of May 25 and 26 after ATS Gujarat received specific intelligence inputs about narcotics being smuggled through the maritime route, an official release said.

Gujarat DGP Dr KLN Rao said that a ship was intercepted at the outer anchorage of Mundra Port, where six bags containing around 118 kg of cocaine were seized. He said two foreign nationals had brought the consignment on the ship for delivery to a Tanzanian national and a Ugandan national in Delhi.

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Rao said three people had been taken into custody and were being interrogated. He added that investigators had also seized a high-communication satellite phone and an Apple tag, from which further information was expected to be extracted.