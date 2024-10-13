Cocaine worth 5,000 crore seized in Gujarat's Ankleshwar, third seizure in past 11 days

The Delhi Police and Gujarat Police in a joint operation on Sunday seized 518 kilogrammes of cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore in the western state's Ankleshwar, ANI report.



According to the report, cocaine was recovered during a search of Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Cocaine was recovered during a search of Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat(AP/Representative Picture)

On October 10, the Delhi Police Special Cell had seized 200 kilogrammes of cocaine worth ₹2,000 crore from a rented shop in West Delhi's Ramesh Nagar, PTI reported.

The drugs were hidden inside plastic packets of snacks with 'Tasty Treat' and 'Chatpata Mixture' written on them. About 20-25 such packets kept in cartons were recovered from a small narrow shop.



October 2: Delhi Police seized cocaine worth ₹ 5,620 crore

It was the second big drug seizure in a week after the Special Cell seized more than 560 kgs of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth ₹5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalpur and arrested Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai on October 2. Two others were subsequently apprehended from Amritsar and Chennai.

Later, police arrested one Akhlak from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. He was the seventh person to be arrested in the case.



A Delhi Police official had said investigators have also come across several photos of arrested accused Tushar Goyal from a social media account where he posed himself with the leaders of the Congress.



Union home minister Amit Shah had raised the issue and cornered the Congress over Goyal's alleged links to the grand old party.



“While on one hand, the Modi Government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for 'Drug Free India', the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the ₹5,600 crore drug consignment seized from North India is extremely dangerous and shameful,” Shah had said on X, accusing the Congress of wanting to take the country's youth into the “dark world of drugs.”



(With PTI, ANI inputs)