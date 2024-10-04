‘Cong wants to take youth back to drugs’: Amit Shah on Delhi drug bust

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress of wanting to take youth to drugs, after the Delhi Police seized drugs worth ₹5,600 crore in the capital.



According to the Delhi Police, a 40-year-old man named Tushar Goyal arrested on Wednesday is said to be the mastermind of the drugs syndicate operating in the country.



According to a PTI report, the investigators pointed to Goyal's pictures from a social media account wherein he allegedly posed himself with the leaders of Congress.



Goyal's purported Facebook account has his profile picture with a tiger and his bio mentions that he is the "chairman of Delhi Pradesh RTI Cell of DYPC, Indian Youth Congress". Union Home Minister Amit Shah(PTI)

The Indian Youth Congress, however, said in a statement that he was expelled from the organisation on October 17, 2022 for indulging in anti-party activities.

‘Dangerous, shameful’: Shah on Delhi drug bust

In an X post, Shah termed the developments “dangerous and shameful."



“While on one hand, the Modi Government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for 'Drug Free India', the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the ₹5,600 crore drug consignment seized from North India is extremely dangerous and shameful,” the minister said.

Shah further accused the Congress of trying to take the youth into the 'dark world of drugs', assuring that the Congress leader's use of their political influence to push the youth into the quagmire of drugs will never be allowed to be fulfilled by Modi.

“Everyone has seen the plight of youth in Punjab, Haryana and entire North India due to drugs during the rule of Congress. While the Modi government is taking the youth towards sports, education and innovation, the Congress wants to take them into the dark world of drugs,” he added.

"The sin of Congress leaders of using their political influence to push the youth into the quagmire of drugs will never be allowed to be fulfilled by the Modi government. Our government is determined to make India a 'drug-free country' by destroying the entire drug network, without looking at the political position or stature of the drug dealers," the minister said.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)