Drugs worth 2000 cr found in Namkeen packs; Delhi man under scanner | 10 Updates

Days after recovering 560 kg of cocaine, the Delhi police on Thursday found a drugs consignment of 200 kilograms at a closed shop in the Ramesh Nagar area of the national capital. The drugs were kept in open packs of namkeen. The drugs are valued at ₹2000 crore in international markets. The combined value of the two drug hauls is more than ₹7000 crore.

Packets of namkeen filled with cocaine recovered from the Ramesh Nagar godown on Thursday.(HT photo)