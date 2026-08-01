CJP's Abhijeet Dipke falls sick days after Delhi protests; doctors to examine him

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke felt uneasy and vomited while meeting people in the parking area of his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, on Saturday morning.

Dipke came down to meet a group of individuals waiting for him in the parking area of his residence at 11.45 am. (File Photo/ANI)

Dipke came down to meet a group of individuals waiting for him in the parking area of his residence at 11.45 am. He felt restless and went to the rear area of his residence, where he vomited.

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Without speaking to media persons, he retired to his house upstairs.

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Confirming the incident, his father, Bhagwan Dipke, said doctors have been called to examine his son.

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During the protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Dipke on July 25 said he had been diagnosed with typhoid. Dipke had said he had been unwell for the past few days and was currently undergoing treatment.

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