Cockroach Janata Party to hold protest in Pune on June 11 seeking Pradhan's resignation

After its first protest in the National Capital, the Cockroach Janata Party has announced another agitation in Pune on June 11, reiterating their demand for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

“Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!” Abhijeet Dipke said.(AFP)

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The movement announced the protest on its X handle on social media platform X, which was also shared by its founder Abhijeet Dipke.

“Cockroaches will demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in Maharashtra’s educational capital Pune. How many Pune cockroaches will join?” the CJP said. The protest will take place at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at 4 pm on June 11.

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{{^usCountry}} “Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!” Dipke said. The outfit is seeking Pradhan's resignation after row over alleged irregularities in the CBSE results, and the NEET paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!” Dipke said. The outfit is seeking Pradhan's resignation after row over alleged irregularities in the CBSE results, and the NEET paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | A shifting timing, weak microphone, other lessons for ‘Cockroaches’ from their first protest on the ground ‘Will protest in different cities if Pradhan doesn’t resign': Dipke {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | A shifting timing, weak microphone, other lessons for ‘Cockroaches’ from their first protest on the ground ‘Will protest in different cities if Pradhan doesn’t resign': Dipke {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CJP founder Dipke on Sunday said he would stage protests in various states and cities in the country if Pradhan does not resign by June 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CJP founder Dipke on Sunday said he would stage protests in various states and cities in the country if Pradhan does not resign by June 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Earlier I said that if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign till Saturday (June 13), the agitation will go on a wider scale. Going in that direction, if Pradhan won't resign, I will personally go to different cities and states and undertake protests with a demand for his resignation,” Dipke said in a video posted on his official X handle on Sunday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Earlier I said that if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign till Saturday (June 13), the agitation will go on a wider scale. Going in that direction, if Pradhan won't resign, I will personally go to different cities and states and undertake protests with a demand for his resignation,” Dipke said in a video posted on his official X handle on Sunday night. {{/usCountry}}

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When questioned about the Gen Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, Dipke said that the agitation in Delhi's Jantar Mantar had been peaceful and cannot be compared to those in neighbouring countries. Dipke also spoke about the next protest in Delhi, saying, “If Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign even after protests in states, we will not have any option but to agitate again.” He said that students from different corners of the country would come to Delhi and protest peacefully.

“We will not stop till Pradhan resigns. He should take moral responsibility for ruining the future of over one crore students,” Dipke said.

‘Hindu-Muslim agenda can’t provide jobs', ‘no association with any political party’: Dipke

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Following the protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 6, Dipke addressed a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, repeating his demand for Pradhan's resignation, and denying ties to any political party.

“We are seeing that the country's politics has moved to the Hindu-Muslim agenda in the past 10-12 years. This issue can't provide jobs,” Dipke said, while calling for shifting of focus to the youth and a change in “government's priorities.”

With several Opposition leaders having expressed support for the outfit, Dipke insisted that his movement would remain independent. “We have not spoken to leaders of any political party. This movement is for Gen Z. Those who want to support us can support us externally, but we will not associate ourselves with any political party,” Dipke said.

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