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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says his Instagram account ‘hacked’, backup account also taken down
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says his Instagram account ‘hacked’, backup account also taken down
Updated on: May 22, 2026 10:34 pm IST
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Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of India's Gen-Z led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said on Friday that his Instagram account was “hacked” and he was unable to access it. He also said that the backup Instagram account for the CJP was taken down by Meta.
The party, which came into being a day after the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks on May 15, quickly went viral, attracting support from politicians, activists, artists and a large number of young and not-so-young social media users.
CJP founder says his Instagram account ‘hacked’
In a post on X on Friday, Dipke said that his Instagram account “has been hacked”. “@Meta, I have lost access to my Instagram account. Trying to recover it but unable to" he wrote in another post.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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