CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says his Instagram account ‘hacked’, backup account also taken down

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of India's Gen-Z led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said on Friday that his Instagram account was “hacked” and he was unable to access it. He also said that the backup Instagram account for the CJP was taken down by Meta.

Dipke said that his Instagram account “has been hacked”. (File Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The party, which came into being a day after the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks on May 15, quickly went viral, attracting support from politicians, activists, artists and a large number of young and not-so-young social media users.

CJP founder says his Instagram account ‘hacked’

In a post on X on Friday, Dipke said that his Instagram account “has been hacked”. “@Meta, I have lost access to my Instagram account. Trying to recover it but unable to" he wrote in another post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON