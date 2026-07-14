‘Govt doesn't care': Calls for Sonam Wangchuk to call off hunger strike grow; Mahua, Uddhav, Dipke issue appeals

Calls for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to call off his indefinite hunger strike grew on Tuesday as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an update on his health. Taking to X, Dipke said Wangchuk has started to lose muscle mass and is in immense pain.

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 16th day of his hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janata Party. (ANI Photo)

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The CJP founder said Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg weight and blood pressure is at 109/70.

Dipke shared a brief conversation he had with Wangchuk where he urged him to call off his hunger strike.

“He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

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{{^usCountry}} Today (Tuesday, July 14) marks the 17th day of Wangchuk’s hunger strike and 25th day of CJP protest against education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Lost over 8 kgs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today (Tuesday, July 14) marks the 17th day of Wangchuk’s hunger strike and 25th day of CJP protest against education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Lost over 8 kgs {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke on Monday (day 16 of strike) said that Wangchuk’s blood pressure was recorded at 107/70 mm Hg and his total weight loss since the beginning of the hunger strike has reached 8.2 kg.

“Total Weight Loss- 8.2 Kg, Blood Glucose Level- 67, Blood pressure- 107/70,” the CJP founder shared on X.

He further requested the government to not turn the protest into a “battle of ego’s” as human lives are at stake. He added that the protest only asks for accountability.

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“I request the Govt not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake here. Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability, and the willingness to correct course.”

Leaders come ahead in support

Wangchuk and the CJP outfit has received support from leaders across the political spectrum. TMC leader Mahua Moitra also urged the climate leader to call off his hunger strike and continue the protest.

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“Sonam Sir, your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight.”

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An AAP delegation led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi also visited the protest site on Monday and expressed solidarity with the agitation.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also extended his support to the outfit and its cause. In a post on X, Thackeray said, “We, on behalf of Shiv Sena, hereby declare our support for the movement of Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipke.” However, he also appealed to Wangchuk to withdraw his hunger strike.

CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, along with senior CPI(M) leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, also visited the protest site and backed the demands. The visiting leaders also extended support to the proposed peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20.

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The CJP launched its protest on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

The outfit has been demanding the resignation of Pradhan and ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to alleged examination irregularities. It has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.