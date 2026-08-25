CJP announces new members, names national spokespersons, joint secretaries | Check full list

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced new members for its organisational teams as the pressure group continues its nationwide ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign and also prepares for a peaceful march in New Delhi next month, accusing the government of failing to fulfil the commitments it made on July 25.
Earlier this month, the CJP announced its 14-member national working committee, with Abhijeet Dipke as national convenor.
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rana were named co-conveners, while Aafreen Nawaz was appointed national secretary.
CJP announces organisational teams: Full list below
Organisation Joint Secretary
- Rekha Sharma
- Akshay Shinde
- Prem Aakash
- Anam Uzzama
- Balakrishna Shukla
National Spokespersons
- Sudhir Sangwan
- Siddhant Bhardwaj
North Zone Coordination Committee
- Aadesh Pradhan Gurjar
- Azad Mohit
- Mohd. Farhan Khan
- Vishesh Karnwal
- Ujjwal Pandey
- Pooja Saini
- Aftab Singh Virk
- Arshdeep Singh Kochar
- Zahid Ahmed Male
- Mehvish Ali
- Shreshth Singh Khera
- Ajay Deshwal
- Dr Vivek Sangwan
- Mukesh Allrounder
- Ram Jhakhad
- Harsh Kartikey Singh
- Advocate Aarushi Ghai
East Zone Coordination Committee
- Sheikh Maruf Uddin
- Dedipya Ganguly
- Sheikh Abdul Hafiz
- Parkarti Sahu
- Rakesh Ranjan Samal
- Swapnil Mishra
- Ashutosh Ranjan
- Khushbu Wahab Choudhary
- Mayank Pandey
- Satish Yadav
- Aslam Khan
- Rasika Khare
- Sachin Bharwal
- Kritika Kashyap
- Mohan Yadav
- Raman Deep
West Zone Coordination Committee
- Dr. Nitin Dighe
- Adv. Jaisingh Shere
- Durgesh Kuhike
- Nilakshi Wankhede
- Sarosh Shaikh
- Ashutosh Sharma
- Rohit Patel
- Aniket Shivhare
- Ram Patel
- Ved Trivedi
- Pritesh Chawda
“We look forward to building a stronger and more active organisation across the country,” the CJP wrote on X in its announcement of the new teams.
CJP’s march next month{{/usCountry}}
“We look forward to building a stronger and more active organisation across the country,” the CJP wrote on X in its announcement of the new teams.
CJP’s march next month{{/usCountry}}
In a statement issued after a key press meet, the group said on Monday that families of deceased NEET victims and alleged victims of police brutality during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalao’ march will lead the march next month.
The march is scheduled to be held on September 5 from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters in the national capital.
The announcement followed a meeting of the outfit’s national working committee, which reviewed the Central government’s alleged failure to fulfil promises made to the country’s youth. These included assurances on the withdrawal or quashing of FIRs filed against students and protesters, along with compensation for the families of deceased NEET victims.
The outfit alleged that the government was delaying action, taking shelter behind technical issues and refusing to make clear commitments rather than carrying out the promises made on July 25.
“For a month now, instead of implementing what was solemnly promised, the Government has played delay games, hidden behind technicalities, and avoided giving clear commitments even before the Supreme Court of India,” the statement read.
It further alleged that the union government had refused to give a commitment after the Supreme Court directed it to submit a list of FIRs registered across the country, allowing the Court to consider quashing them all together at one go.