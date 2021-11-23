Home / India News / Cold wave conditions likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan
Separately, a cyclonic circulation was lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal
The Jal Mahal is seen shrouded in fog at Man Sagar Lake in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (PTI/File)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 09:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and northern Rajasthan over the next two days and are expected to abate thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

A cyclonic circulation was separately lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It was likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu. A trough (line of low pressure) was running from the cyclonic circulation to the southeast Bay of Bengal, and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast.

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal was expected during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall was likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next five days and in Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall was also very likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 25 and 26.

