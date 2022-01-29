Cold wave conditions over northwest, central India to abate: IMD

Several states of northwest and central India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been reeling under severe cold wave conditions in the last few days. However, the condition will start improving gradually from today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The northwest, east and northeast India will witness a wet spell from February 2 to 4, the IMD further said in its forecast.

National capital Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, three notches below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, a bright and sunny day is expected on Saturday.

The cold is showing its impact in as far as Odisha. The minimum temperature in the state will be 3-5 degrees Celsius below normal in many places in the next three days as northwesterly dry and cold winds are entering the state, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh and during the next two days, and over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir saw intensely cold days as Srinagar recorded a temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam was at minus 2.8 and Gulmarg minus 9.2 degrees. The weather is expected to remain dry till January 31.

Cold weather conditions is also prevailing in Rajasthan, where Karauli recorded a lowest minimum temperature of 0.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night. The minimum temperature in the capital city Jaipur on Friday night was 7.2 degrees Celsius.