Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cold wave in northwest India likely to abate from January 19 | Top updates

Cold wave in northwest India likely to abate from January 19 | Top updates

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Delhi continued to shiver as Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degree and 1.4 degree Celsius respectively on Monday, the IMD said

People on a cold winter morning at Khandsa road in Gurugram on Monday, (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19 due to two possible western disturbances in quick succession on January 18 and January 20, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6.0 degree Celsius till 5.30am, according to the IMD.

On Monday, Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degree and 1.4 degree Celsius respectively. It said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till Tuesday and thereafter in isolated pockets on Wednesday.

Updates on Cold wave in north and northwest India:

> Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi til January 18 and after that in isolated pockets of east Rajasthan on January 19, the IMD said.

> Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during January 17-19; over Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch on January 17-18.

> Ground frost conditions in isolated places are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh on January 17 and 18.

> A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect western Himalayan region from January 18 night that may bring light/moderate/isolated/scattered rainfall and snowfall to Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during January 18 and 20.

> Another active western disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 and adjoining plains of northwest India from 22 degree Celsius.

> Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall further by about 2 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India till January 17 morning; no significant change till January 18 and rise by 4-6 degree Celsius during January 19-21.

> No considerable change um temperatures are very likely over Gujarat by January 18 and rise by 2-4 degree Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of northern India during the next 4-5 days.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
cold wave degree c temperature rise delhi himachal pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP