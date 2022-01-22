Cold wave: List of coldest places in India right now

Several parts of north India are reeling under severe cold wave-like conditions, with the temperature plunging to historic lows.

In the next two to three days, the minimum temperatures over northwest India is likely to fall gradually by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius due to dry northwesterly winds which are bringing cold air from the snow-clad Himalayas, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD further said in its forecast on Friday that Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience bad weather till January 24.

Here are the top coldest places in India at the moment:

1. Dras (Ladakh): Dras saw an intensely cold night as the minimum temperature was at minus 17 degrees Celsius on Friday.

2. Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir): The mountain resort recorded a minimum temperature of minus 13 degrees Celsius on Friday night, according to IMD.

3. Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The city recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

4. Rajasthan: Dense fog engulfed many parts of the state, including capital Jaipur as minimum temperature rose a little bit. The lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chittorgarh followed by 8.0 degrees each in Bhilwara and Vanasthali, 8.1 degrees in Jaipur and Sangaria, 8.5 degrees in Sikar, 8.7 degrees in Bikaner, 8.8 degrees in Tonk and 9.0 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, as per IMD data.

6. Delhi: The national capital witnessed a foggy morning on Saturday, a day after the city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius.